Burst water pipe in Kirk Hallam forces closure of schools

A number of schools in the Kirk Hallam area of Ilkeston have been forced to close following a major water leak in the area.

Parents have been alerted to collect their children from school due to a reported leak in the village which has also left residents with no water supply in their homes.

Photo credit: Derbyshire Live.

A spokesman for Dallimore Primary School, in Dallimore Road, has confirmed that the school closed and urged parents to let staff members know if they are unable to collect their children from the school.

Ladywood Primary School has also been forced to close, as well as Kirk Hallam Community Academy.

Mr Mark Watts, head of Kirk Hallam Community Academy, said: “Unfortunately the Kirk Hallam area has been affected by a burst water pipe that has interrupted our water supply.

“Without water, we cannot provide welfare facilities for pupils or staff, and so we have been forced to close the school site entirely.

“We have been informed that the leak will be fixed later today, so I am confident we will be open as normal tomorrow.”

A spokesman for Severn Trent, which manages water supply in the area, said: “We’re aware of a problem on our network which is causing supply interruptions to customers in the Ilkeston area.

“We have a team on site at the minute trying to get it sorted and get customers supplies restored as quickly as we can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”