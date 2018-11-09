Derbyshire workers face uncertain future as Bombardier cuts 5,000 jobs

Plane and train maker Bombardier - which has operations in Derbyshire - has announced it is cutting 5,000 jobs at its plants across the globe.

The Canadian firm said 2,500 workers will go in Quebec and another 500 in Ontario.

A spokesman said there were no details yet on where the remaining jobs would be lost over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bombardier employs 70,000 people, including 4,000 at four locations in Northern Ireland, mainly in Belfast.

It also makes trains in Derby, employing 1,600 there.

Bombardier in Derby said there were no indications yet that the job cuts would have a significant impact in the city.

A Bombardier UK spokesperson said: "We will take the necessary time to evaluate what this means for our Aerostructures and Engineering Services business. We will communicate with our employees in more detail over the coming weeks."