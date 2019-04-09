Fly away with a job with Emirates Airlines

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is coming to Nottingham this week to find candidates to join its multinational cabin crew teams.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day on Friday, April 12 at 9am at the Hilton Hotel on Milton Street in Nottingham.

The airline, which currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 aircraft, is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Applicants need to bring an an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph and be prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

For full details, visit the website.