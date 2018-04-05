Gender pay gap: how Derbyshire companies rank

Companies in Derbyshire with more than 250 employees have revealed the difference in pay between men and women, following last night’s deadline.

The company with the highest median pay gap between male and female members of staff was Repton School with a 56.1 per cent disparity. This means that women earn 44p for every £1 that men earn.

At the other end of the scale, MINORFERN LIMITED pay women 29.4 per cent more than men.

The average median pay gap for companies based in Derbyshire was 11.4 per cent, which compares to a national average of 12 per cent.

The full list of Derbyshire-based companies which submitted data, ranked by median pay difference:

Repton School 56.1

Lady Manners School 52.6

VAILLANT GROUP UK LIMITED 52.3

SCARSDALEVETS (DERBY) LIMITED 52

Sir John Port’s Charity 49

H.W. MARTIN (TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT) LIMITED 46

BOWMER AND KIRKLAND LIMITED 44.6

ROGER BULLIVANT LIMITED 36.8

Landau Forte Charitable Trust 35

Epc United Kingdom PLC 32.7

J.S.BLOOR (SERVICES) LIMITED 28.4

TRIUMPH DESIGNS LIMITED 25.1

RADIUS SYSTEMS LIMITED 24.4

DOW CHEMICAL SERVICES UK LIMITED 23.2

EAST MIDLANDS TRAINS LIMITED 23.1

LUBRIZOL LIMITED 22.5

SUN CHEMICAL LIMITED 21.3

Nft Distribution Operations Limited 21.2

PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.2

CCS MEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.8

T. C. HARRISON GROUP LIMITED 20.8

CARPENTER LIMITED 20.3

DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS (UK) LIMITED 18.6

IVOR SHAW LIMITED 16.7

EYRE & ELLISTON LIMITED 15.8

Belfield Furnishings Group Ltd 15.7

RECTICEL LIMITED 15.2

TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES LIMITED 14.6

Derby Teaching Hospitals Nhs Foundation Trust 14.2

HYDRO EXTRUSION UK LTD 14.2

RYKNELD HOMES LIMITED 14

H. J. ENTHOVEN LIMITED 13.3

BRUNEL HEALTHCARE MANUFACTURING LIMITED 13.2

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 12.5

Rolls-Royce Power Engineering PLC 12.3

DENBY POTTERIES LIMITED 12.1

PLASTIC OMNIUM AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 12

WESTBRIDGE FURNITURE DESIGNS LIMITED 11.7

FUTURES HOUSING GROUP LIMITED 10.8

WILLIAM LEE LIMITED 10.6

CHATSWORTH HOUSE TRUST 10.2

TURBINE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 9.4

N.R. EVANS AND SON LIMITED 9.1

Derbyshire Community Health Services Nhs Foundation Trust 9

Northeast Derbyshire Council 8.8

DAVID NIEPER LIMITED 8.5

ROLLS-ROYCE MARINE POWER OPERATIONS LIMITED 8.2

FORBO FLOORING UK LIMITED 8

Bombardier Transportation UK Ltd 7

H L PLASTICS LIMITED 6.9

Gi Group Recruitment Ltd 5.7

Chatsworth Settlement Trustees 5.1

MICHAEL I HOLDSWORTH LIMITED 4.7

MWUK LIMITED 4.6

MPS CARE GROUP LIMITED 4.5

South Derbyshire District Council 3.7

YOUR HEALTH LIMITED 3.6

HILL CARE LIMITED 2.7

JAMES CONVENIENCE RETAIL LIMITED 2.6

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service 2.5

Methodist Homes 2.5

MORAN LOGISTICS LIMITED 2.3

KEY 2 CARE LIMITED 1

FOREST HOLIDAYS LIMITED 0.6

BARTON BUSES LIMITED 0

Bolsover District Council 0

DENBY RETAIL LIMITED 0

Erewash Borough Council 0

HEATHCOTES CARE LIMITED 0

HEATHCOTES M LIMITED 0

People Potential Possibilities 0

SENAD LIMITED 0

TRENT MOTOR TRACTION COMPANY LIMITED(THE) 0

Derby City Council -0.2

HR ESSENTIALS LIMITED -0.7

JMK RESTAURANTS LIMITED -0.9

EUROCELL BUILDING PLASTICS LIMITED -1.2

J.H.& F.W.GREEN LIMITED -1.8

C.K. ASSOCIATES LIMITED -1.9

Derbyshire Dales District Council -2.1

DRAEFERN LIMITED -2.7

GRIFFITH FOODS LIMITED -11.4

High Peak Borough Council -13.3

Amber Valley Borough Council -15.6

GUILFORD EUROPE LIMITED -17

Ashgate Hospicecare -19

MINORFERN LIMITED -29.4

What is the gender pay gap?

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average hourly earnings of men and women.

In 2017 it became government policy that all UK companies employing 250 people or more must submit the details of their gender pay gap by 4 April 2018.

Public bodies were given an earlier reporting deadline of 30 March 2018. Regardless of industry, all gender pay gap information was sent to the Government Equalities Office (GEO) for processing.

What gender pay gap data has been released and where can I see it?

Organisations were required to release both the mean and median difference in hourly rate, as well as the proportion of women in each pay quartile.

They also had to divulge the percentage of women and men who received bonus pay, and state which gender’s bonus pay was higher.

This information is available to view online for anyone who wishes to access it, via a government website. https://gender-pay-gap.service.gov.uk



In line with the guidelines, more than 9,000 employers were obliged to disclose their gender pay gap.

What are the penalties?

Companies which failed to publish their findings by the deadline will be approached informally by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Employers who do not comply could ultimately face fines and convictions.

There are currently no plans to penalise businesses with a wide gender pay gap. Instead, the government intend to publish industry-specific league tables, highlighting the employers failing to even out differences in salary between men and women.

How reliable is the information?

The accuracy of these statistics relies on the honesty and vigilance of the reporting organisations. Businesses and public bodies have submitted their own findings, and the data does not appear to have been corroborated.

While the information gathered exposes a company’s overall gender pay gap, it does not necessarily mean that women are being paid less than men in the same roles.

How do the numbers compare?

According to Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures, the gender pay gap fell to 9.1 per cent in the UK last year. The year before, the number sat at 9.4 per cent.

Comparatively, in 1997, men earned 17.4 per cent more than women on average.