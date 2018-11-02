Ilkeston bridal shop creates 7-ft wedding dress to mark First World War centenary

Staff at Ilkeston bridal shop House of Oliver have created a seven-foot tall wedding dress to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The store on Bath Street produces a window display each year to mark Remembrance Sunday – and have gone the extra mile this year.

They have spent more than one week’s-worth of man hours to handcraft a 7ft tall poppy dress window display.

Crafting just a single one of the 300 different sized, paper poppies took the five-person team around a minute to make – before they had to be individually attached one by one to form the dress, with the smaller poppies being placed closer to the top and the larger ones towards the bottom.

Hot glue guns were used to attach the poppies to the dress, a change from previous years when the poppies were pinned on instead.

Roxy Bond,29, manages the shop and helped to make the dress.

She said: “It’s a lot of hard work but it’s all worth it in the end.”

The window display has attracted attention from customers and passers-by alike, with people stopping to take photos and share their thoughts with the staff in the shop.

Roxy added: “The older generation really appreciate the time and effort we’ve put into making the display.”

The dress will remain on display until after Remembrance Sunday.