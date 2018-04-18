JOB VACANCIES: Cabin crew and other roles up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

Fancy a new career that could really take off?

There's currently a wide variety of jobs on offer at East Midlands Airport, ranging from cabin crew to customer service staff.

Ryanair is recruiting for cabin crew and is holding a series of recruitment days over the coming weeks.

Full training is provided and no experience is necessary.

The company said: "We currently have over 9,000 cabin crew who are responsible for maintaining the highest industry safety standards whilst providing a best in class customer service experience to our 130 million passengers.

"If you enjoy travelling, meeting new people and have excellent customer service skills then we would be delighted to hear from you!".

Recruitment days are taking place at Castle Donington on April 26 and in Derby on May 14.

For more information, click here.

Jet2 is also recruiting for a number of vacancies based at the airport, ranging from mechanics to passenger service agents.

Roles range from fixed term to permanent with hours ranging from 20 to 42 hours a week.

For more information on these vacancies, click here.