Two Derbyshire RBS branches among 162 set to close this year

Two Derbyshire Royal Bank of Scotland branches are among 162 across England and Wales that will close this year.
The company announced yesterday that 162 branches were to close with the loss of 792 jobs. Staff are being offered voluntary redundancy.
The Bakewell branch will close on July 26 and the Long Eaton branch will close on August 29.
An RBS spokesperson said: "We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.”
Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales and Natwest retail banking business in Scotland were due to be launched as a separate 'challenger bank' under the name Williams and Glyn, but this is no longer going ahead.
The spokesperson added: "We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England & Wales.
“As a result we have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches. “Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England & Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.”
This is the full list of which RBS branches are closing and the closing date
Accrington - 20/08/2018
Alderley Edge - 29/11/2018
Ashford - 06/08/2018
Ashton-under-Lyne -26/07/2018
Astley Bridge Bolton - 13/11/2018
Bakewell - 26/07/2018
Barnsley - 30/08/2018
Barrow-in-Furness - 26/07/2018
Barry - 26/07/2018
Basingstoke - 29/08/2018
Bedford - 26/11/2018
Blackburn - 13/11/2018
Blackpool Bispham - 05/11/2018
Blackpool South Shore - 30/07/2018
Bolton Chorley Old Road - 01/11/2018
Bramhall - 31/07/2018
Bristol Clifton- 20/08/2018
Bromley - 13/08/2018
Broomhill - 19/11/2018
Burnley - 22/11/2018
Burton Upon Trent - 01/08/2018
Bury - 20/11/2018
Bury St. Edmunds - 01/08/2018
Cambridge Hills Road - 07/11/2018
Canterbury - 21/08/2018
Cardiff Docks - 21/11/2018
Carlisle Castle Street - 26/11/2018
Carlisle Lowther Street - 01/08/2018
Cheadle - 08/08/2018
Cheadle Hulme - 01/11/2018
Chichester - 31/07/2018
Chorley - 20/11/2018
Cleveleys - 06/08/2018
Colwyn Bay - 31/07/2018
Crawley - 26/07/2018
Dartford - 29/08/2018
Denton - 01/11/2018
Derby Allestree - 05/11/2018
Durham - 14/08/2018
Eccles - 26/11/2018
Edgbaston - 20/08/2018
Ellesmere Port - 09/08/2018
Fareham - 07/08/2018
Farnworth - 06/08/2018
Folkestone - 30/07/2018
Fulwood - 01/11/2018
Garstang - 13/08/2018
Gloucester - 01/08/2018
Great Yarmouth - 20/08/2018
Grimsby - 31/07/2018
Hale - 08/11/2018
Halifax - 01/08/2018
Handforth - 12/11/2018
Hanley - 06/08/2018
Harrogate - 08/08/2018
Heaton Chapel - 22/08/2018
Hemel Hempstead - 16/08/2018
Hereford - 08/08/2018
High Wycombe - 02/08/2018
Horsham - 29/08/2018
Horwich - 13/08/2018
Hyde - 22/08/2018
Ilford - 13/08/2018
Ince - 01/11/2018
Kendal - 23/08/2018
Kidderminster - 15/08/2018
King's Lynn - 16/08/2018
Knutsford - 14/08/2018
Lancaster - 30/08/2018
Leyland - 27/11/2018
Lincoln - 07/08/2018
Liverpool Birkenhead - 29/11/2018
Liverpool Bootle - 16/08/2018
Liverpool Speke & Hunts Cross - 23/08/2018
Llandudno - 30/08/2018
London Belgravia - 26/07/2018
London Blackfriars - 30/07/2018
London Bond Street - 30/07/2018
London Camden Town - 06/08/2018
London Ealing - 26/07/2018
London Mayfair - 22/08/2018
London Piccadilly Circus - 30/08/2018
London St. Paul's - 13/08/2018
London Streatham - 26/07/2018
London Tottenham Court Road - 09/08/2018
London Willesden - 07/11/2018
Long Eaton - 29/08/2018
Loughborough - 15/08/2018
Luton - 02/08/2018
Maidenhead - 08/08/2018
Maidstone - 08/08/2018
Manchester Cheetham Hill - 30/07/2018
Manchester Chorlton-Cum-Hardy - 15/08/2018
Manchester Gorton - 06/11/2018
Manchester Longsight - 08/11/2018
Manchester Mosley Street - 05/11/2018
Manchester Spinningfields - 03/07/2018
Manchester Urmston - 29/08/2018
Manchester West Didsbury - 15/11/2018
Manchester Whitworth Street - 30/07/2018
Manchester Withington - 22/11/2018
Mansfield - 22/08/2018
Meadowhall - 28/11/2018
Middlesbrough - 07/08/2018
Middleton - 30/08/2018
Nantwich - 26/07/2018
Newbury - 28/11/2018
Newcastle-under-Lyme - 02/08/2018
Newport - 22/08/2018
Northampton - 21/11/2018
Nottingham Mapperley - 19/11/2018
Nuneaton - 31/07/2018
Oldham - 02/08/2018
Ormskirk - 27/11/2018
Oxford - 21/11/2018
Penwortham - 12/11/2018
Poole - 22/11/2018
Portsmouth - 13/11/2018
Poynton - 20/11/2018
Rochdale - 09/08/2018
Romford - 06/08/2018
Rotherham - 07/11/2018
Royal Leamington Spa - 28/11/2018
Rugby - 07/08/2018
Runcorn - 06/11/2018
Sale - 21/08/2018
Salford Shopping Centre - 29/11/2018
Salisbury - 14/08/2018
Sandbach - 09/08/2018
Scarborough - 15/08/2018
Scunthorpe - 14/08/2018
Shrewsbury - 16/08/2018
Slough - 15/08/2018
Solihull - 14/08/2018
Southend-on-Sea - 14/11/2018
Southport Birkdale - 06/11/2018
St. Albans - 09/08/2018
St. Annes On Sea - 09/08/2018
Stafford - 23/08/2018
Stockport Great Underbank - 12/11/2018
Sunderland - 21/08/2018
Sutton - 16/08/2018
Sutton Coldfield - 21/08/2018
Swinton Chorley Road -19/11/2018
Taunton - 08/08/2018
Telford - 14/11/2018
Torquay - 08/11/2018
Truro - 13/08/2018
Tunbridge Wells - 02/08/2018
Uttoxeter - 07/08/2018
Uxbridge - 23/08/2018
Wakefield - 22/08/2018
Walkden - 27/11/2018
Walsall - 30/08/2018
Warrington Office - 15/11/2018
Wickersley - 21/08/2018
Winchester - 21/08/2018
Woking - 20/08/2018
Wollaton - 15/11/2018
Worcester - 29/08/2018
Worthing - 14/11/2018
Wrexham - 26/07/2018