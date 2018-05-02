Two Derbyshire RBS branches among 162 set to close this year

Two Derbyshire Royal Bank of Scotland branches are among 162 across England and Wales that will close this year.

The company announced yesterday that 162 branches were to close with the loss of 792 jobs. Staff are being offered voluntary redundancy.

The Bakewell branch will close on July 26 and the Long Eaton branch will close on August 29.

An RBS spokesperson said: "We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.”

Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales and Natwest retail banking business in Scotland were due to be launched as a separate 'challenger bank' under the name Williams and Glyn, but this is no longer going ahead.

The spokesperson added: "We are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank, and we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, in England & Wales.

“As a result we have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches. “Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England & Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.”

This is the full list of which RBS branches are closing and the closing date

Accrington - 20/08/2018

Alderley Edge - 29/11/2018

Ashford - 06/08/2018

Ashton-under-Lyne -26/07/2018

Astley Bridge Bolton - 13/11/2018

Bakewell - 26/07/2018

Barnsley - 30/08/2018

Barrow-in-Furness - 26/07/2018

Barry - 26/07/2018

Basingstoke - 29/08/2018

Bedford - 26/11/2018

Blackburn - 13/11/2018

Blackpool Bispham - 05/11/2018

Blackpool South Shore - 30/07/2018

Bolton Chorley Old Road - 01/11/2018

Bramhall - 31/07/2018

Bristol Clifton- 20/08/2018

Bromley - 13/08/2018

Broomhill - 19/11/2018

Burnley - 22/11/2018

Burton Upon Trent - 01/08/2018

Bury - 20/11/2018

Bury St. Edmunds - 01/08/2018

Cambridge Hills Road - 07/11/2018

Canterbury - 21/08/2018

Cardiff Docks - 21/11/2018

Carlisle Castle Street - 26/11/2018

Carlisle Lowther Street - 01/08/2018

Cheadle - 08/08/2018

Cheadle Hulme - 01/11/2018

Chichester - 31/07/2018

Chorley - 20/11/2018

Cleveleys - 06/08/2018

Colwyn Bay - 31/07/2018

Crawley - 26/07/2018

Dartford - 29/08/2018

Denton - 01/11/2018

Derby Allestree - 05/11/2018

Durham - 14/08/2018

Eccles - 26/11/2018

Edgbaston - 20/08/2018

Ellesmere Port - 09/08/2018

Fareham - 07/08/2018

Farnworth - 06/08/2018

Folkestone - 30/07/2018

Fulwood - 01/11/2018

Garstang - 13/08/2018

Gloucester - 01/08/2018

Great Yarmouth - 20/08/2018

Grimsby - 31/07/2018

Hale - 08/11/2018

Halifax - 01/08/2018

Handforth - 12/11/2018

Hanley - 06/08/2018

Harrogate - 08/08/2018

Heaton Chapel - 22/08/2018

Hemel Hempstead - 16/08/2018

Hereford - 08/08/2018

High Wycombe - 02/08/2018

Horsham - 29/08/2018

Horwich - 13/08/2018

Hyde - 22/08/2018

Ilford - 13/08/2018

Ince - 01/11/2018

Kendal - 23/08/2018

Kidderminster - 15/08/2018

King's Lynn - 16/08/2018

Knutsford - 14/08/2018

Lancaster - 30/08/2018

Leyland - 27/11/2018

Lincoln - 07/08/2018

Liverpool Birkenhead - 29/11/2018

Liverpool Bootle - 16/08/2018

Liverpool Speke & Hunts Cross - 23/08/2018

Llandudno - 30/08/2018

London Belgravia - 26/07/2018

London Blackfriars - 30/07/2018

London Bond Street - 30/07/2018

London Camden Town - 06/08/2018

London Ealing - 26/07/2018

London Mayfair - 22/08/2018

London Piccadilly Circus - 30/08/2018

London St. Paul's - 13/08/2018

London Streatham - 26/07/2018

London Tottenham Court Road - 09/08/2018

London Willesden - 07/11/2018

Long Eaton - 29/08/2018

Loughborough - 15/08/2018

Luton - 02/08/2018

Maidenhead - 08/08/2018

Maidstone - 08/08/2018

Manchester Cheetham Hill - 30/07/2018

Manchester Chorlton-Cum-Hardy - 15/08/2018

Manchester Gorton - 06/11/2018

Manchester Longsight - 08/11/2018

Manchester Mosley Street - 05/11/2018

Manchester Spinningfields - 03/07/2018

Manchester Urmston - 29/08/2018

Manchester West Didsbury - 15/11/2018

Manchester Whitworth Street - 30/07/2018

Manchester Withington - 22/11/2018

Mansfield - 22/08/2018

Meadowhall - 28/11/2018

Middlesbrough - 07/08/2018

Middleton - 30/08/2018

Nantwich - 26/07/2018

Newbury - 28/11/2018

Newcastle-under-Lyme - 02/08/2018

Newport - 22/08/2018

Northampton - 21/11/2018

Nottingham Mapperley - 19/11/2018

Nuneaton - 31/07/2018

Oldham - 02/08/2018

Ormskirk - 27/11/2018

Oxford - 21/11/2018

Penwortham - 12/11/2018

Poole - 22/11/2018

Portsmouth - 13/11/2018

Poynton - 20/11/2018

Rochdale - 09/08/2018

Romford - 06/08/2018

Rotherham - 07/11/2018

Royal Leamington Spa - 28/11/2018

Rugby - 07/08/2018

Runcorn - 06/11/2018

Sale - 21/08/2018

Salford Shopping Centre - 29/11/2018

Salisbury - 14/08/2018

Sandbach - 09/08/2018

Scarborough - 15/08/2018

Scunthorpe - 14/08/2018

Shrewsbury - 16/08/2018

Slough - 15/08/2018

Solihull - 14/08/2018

Southend-on-Sea - 14/11/2018

Southport Birkdale - 06/11/2018

St. Albans - 09/08/2018

St. Annes On Sea - 09/08/2018

Stafford - 23/08/2018

Stockport Great Underbank - 12/11/2018

Sunderland - 21/08/2018

Sutton - 16/08/2018

Sutton Coldfield - 21/08/2018

Swinton Chorley Road -19/11/2018

Taunton - 08/08/2018

Telford - 14/11/2018

Torquay - 08/11/2018

Truro - 13/08/2018

Tunbridge Wells - 02/08/2018

Uttoxeter - 07/08/2018

Uxbridge - 23/08/2018

Wakefield - 22/08/2018

Walkden - 27/11/2018

Walsall - 30/08/2018

Warrington Office - 15/11/2018

Wickersley - 21/08/2018

Winchester - 21/08/2018

Woking - 20/08/2018

Wollaton - 15/11/2018

Worcester - 29/08/2018

Worthing - 14/11/2018

Wrexham - 26/07/2018