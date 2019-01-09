Up to 350 jobs up for grabs at East Midlands Airport

Up to 350 jobs are on offer at East Midlands Airport (EMA) and neighbouring businesses over the coming weeks.

The airport is looking for additional staff to fill vital roles needed for its busy summer season which runs from 1 April to 31 October, during which time two-thirds of annual passengers fly to and from EMA.

Jet2.com and Swissport are looking for ground handling staff to fill check-in and baggage handling roles while logistics giants DHL and UPS are also recruiting. Jury’s Inn hotel, located on the Pegasus Business Park next to the airport are adding to their team too.

The entire airport site is home to more than 80 individual businesses which, between them, employ 8000 people.

Job seekers keen to find out more about all the vacancies on offer can do so at the annual jobs fair on Saturday, January 26, 10am - 2pm. This takes place in the airport’s check-in hall.

Entry to the jobs fair is free and attendees can park at the airport without charge.

Chris Hayton, head of external affairs, said: “With 8,000 people working across the wider airport site within multiple businesses, this a great place to expand skills and develop careers, either with us or with one of our partner businesses. This corner of North-West Leicestershire is one of the fastest growing employment sites in the region, and with that will come even more opportunities in the future. This is an exciting time to be working at the airport and with our neighbouring businesses.”

More information about the jobs fair can be found here