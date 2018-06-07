Busy Sawley road finally reopens following bridge inspection

Motorists faced delays on their commute as a train bridge inspection in Sawley took hours longer than planned.

Tamworth Road, on the B6540, was closed in both directions for several hours after engineers noticed yesterday, Wednesday, June 6 that the stone work on the bridge moved when a train passed over it.

The road was closed off until around 10.45am.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to anyone who experienced disruption this morning due to the closure of Tamworth Road in Long Eaton.

“Network Rail engineers carried out work to a railway bridge overnight which required the road to be closed. Unfortunately, further investigation work was needed which meant that Tamworth Road did not reopen as planned at 06:00.

“This work has now completed and Tamworth Road reopened shortly before 10:45. We’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst this work was carried out.”