Campaigners say HS2 Erewash report means years of chaos and fracking

Campaign group Stop HS2 Erewash says a recent environmental impact report confirms the rail line’s impact will be more devastating than previously imagined.

Volunteers have combed through the 11,000-word document and found evidence of a bigger than expected viaduct through Long Eaton, flood risks, air and water pollution, fracking, construction dangers, and eight years of road and infrastructure chaos.

Spokesman Brent Poland said: “While it repeats some things we already knew, this report shows how big the problems are and how little discussion they have received.

“We are shocked that we have still had no response to the report from Derbyshire County Council and Erewash Borough Council.”

Among the biggest issues highlighted in the report are the re-alignment of the Erewash Valley rail line and roads including the A52 and M1, and two fracking licences granted on the same site as the station.

The authors of the report admit detrimental effects on communities, ecosystems, heritage sites, and landscapes.

They do not account for the additional impact of major development plans from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire County Councils, including a tram line extension.

Brent said: “They have chosen a bad site and are trying to make it work but it will be hazardous to human health.

“When the report came out the headlines were about job creation, but we believe HS2 Ltd is burying the truth and hoping to get away with it.”

HS2 is running a 10-week public consultation on the report, ending December 21, and will hold an information event at West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton on Friday, December 7, 2-8pm.

At the request of Stop HS2 Erewash, Maggie Throup MP has written to transport secretary Chris Grayling requesting an extension to the consultation so that councils and residents will have more time to prepare their responses.

The campaign group will be running its own information event at St Laurence’s Church in Long Eaton on Saturda, November 24, 10am to noon.