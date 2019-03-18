‘Can I sleep in a cell?’ and ‘I’ve left my phone in a taxi!’ among bizarre 999 calls

Police have urged residents to think twice before dialling 999 after receiving more bizarre calls that could put lives in jeopardy.

Staff from Derbyshire Police Contact Centre said: “We have just received a 999 call from a male asking if he can sleep in a cell for three nights a week. YES, really! No, we are not a hotel.

“Another 999 call from a male who had left his phone in a taxi.

“This is NOT an emergency. Please think before you phone 999.

“This could be the difference between life and death! Our non-emergency number is 101 or you can contact us on Twitter.”