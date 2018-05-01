Can you help identify an elderly man who collapsed in Ilkeston?

Police are appealing to the public for help identify an elderly man who collapsed in an Ilkeston street.

At around 7.20pm Monday, April 30, Derbyshire Constabulary were called to reports that a man had collapsed outside the Morrisons supermarket, in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.

East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and he was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre.

A police spokesman said: "The man is believed to be between 70 and 80 years old, white, slim and between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall. He has white hair and was wearing a green fleece jacket, green trousers and green shoes."

If you have any information that can help us identify the man then please ring us on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident: 813 30/04/18.