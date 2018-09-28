Can you identify these people caught on camera in Derbyshire?

From theft to fraud can you identify these suspects or witnesses who have been caught on camera?

Derbyshire Police are trying to identify those shown in connection with enquiries into alleged offences.

Do you recognise these people?

Images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture."