Car crashed into garden after fight broke out

Police officers investigating a report of a fight in Stapleford last night (Tuesday, April 17) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 5.30pm a black convertible Mercedes with three mixed-race men inside is believed to have come to a stop in Whitely Close, Stapleford.

Five minutes later, a group of five people on pushbikes, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, appeared in Whitley Close.

A fight between the people on the pushbikes and the three men in the Mercedes is then believed to have taken place.

A short time later, the Mercedes is then believed to have hit one of the bikes in Tevery Close, causing the rider to fall off.

The car has then mounted the curb and crashed into the front garden of a house and caused damage to a parked car. All occupants of the car and people on the bikes fled the scene. Officers have recovered the car.

The police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or anyone that may have been driving in the area at the time that has any dashcam footage.

If you think you can help, please call 101, quoting incident number 651 of April 17.