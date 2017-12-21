Car fire causes huge delays on M1

The M1 has been brought to a halt for most of the morning after a collision involving a car and a car fire broke out.

The north bound side of the motorway from junction 23a and 25 has large delays and Highways England have said people can be stuck in traffic for up to two hours.

It has been reported from Highways England that all lanes are now open but there are still delays.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car at 7am (Thursday, December 21), it has been reported that no one involved had life-altering or life-threatening injuries.

While motorist were queuing a car caught on fire.