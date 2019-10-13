Car 'severely damaged' by fire near Langley Mill

A car blaze which shut the A610 was dealt with by firefighters.

Yesterday, Saturday at 1.36pm crews from Eastwood and Ilkeston were called to the A610 East between Langley Mill to Giltbrook.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: "A car was severely damaged by fire. Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

The incident was handed over the police and the road, which was shut while recovery took place, was then reopened.