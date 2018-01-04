Cash to tackle youth homelessness

A charity set up to help prevent youth homelessness is to launch its first drop-in sessions after securing £7,500 funding.

Broxtowe Youth Homelessness (BYH) was awarded the money by the Wesleyan Foundation, set up by specialist financial services mutual Wesleyan.

The funding will be put towards BYH Living Room, a project which will provide open, friendly and informal drop-in sessions for young people experiencing homelessness.

The Wesleyan Foundation grant will also be used to hire a drop in worker, responsible for hosting three Living Room sessions each week at the charity’s Stapleford office.

The employee will work alongside housing officers and other bodies to identify local people in need.

Jessica Brannan, manager at Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, said: “The BYH Living Room initiative is so essential in supporting young people experiencing homelessness as much as possible.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Wesleyan Foundation for making this happen.”