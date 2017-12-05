Catch The Chase star Paul Sinha in live show

Paul Sinha from smash-hit television show The Chase will be headlining a night of festive fun in Chesterfield.

He is the big draw at the Spotlight Comedy Club's Christmas Special at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on December 21.

As well as a wonderfully witty stand-up with memorable turns of phrase and a refreshing passionate approach to his varied subject matter, Paul is a qualified GP and international stand-up comic.

Jack Carroll, described as ‘a comic genius’ by David Walliams is also on the bill. He was runner-up in Britain’s Got Talent and has been seen on Live At The Apollo, Sunday Night At The Palladium and Trollied.

Buxton Fringe Award-winner Ruth E. Cockburn completes the line-up while master of ceremonies is the inimitable Anthony J. Brown.

Details: Tickets £14.50 (advance), £15.50 (door) £10 (student). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk