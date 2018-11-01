Cause of Ilkeston house fire in which six-year-old boy died is revealed

The cause of a house fire in Ilkeston which claimed the life of a six-year-old boy has been revealed.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Shaw Street West at 10.39pm on Friday (October 26).

Six-year-old Riley Jake Jackson was found with serious injuries and taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly later died.

A joint police and fire investigation to establish the cause of the fire has now determined that the most probable cause was a lamp coming into contact with combustible materials.

Firefighters and Community Safety Officers have been in the Shaw Street West/East area of Ilkeston since Monday, providing support, fire safety advice, information and reassurance to the local community.

A Fire Control Unit ‘visitor centre’ was situated on the corner of Shaw Street East and Greenwood Avenue.