CCTV footage shows suspect trying car doors in Long Eaton

Police are advising vehicle owners to follow security steps after CCTV showed a suspect trying car doors.

The incident happened on Cleveland Avenue, Long Eaton, at around 4.15am on February 27.

Although not shown on the clip, one car was entered and searched, although nothing was stolen.

PCSO Samantha Abram, from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Although the image of the person is not that clear it does show him trying the car door.

"We often give advice to owners that they should secure vehicles and empty them of any valuables when left unattended and this clip shows why.

"Thieves will target the weakest target and this clip shows the suspect trying the car door and looking inside to try and find anything valuable to steal.

"If your vehicle is secure and emptied of any valuables you are less likely to become a victim of crime."