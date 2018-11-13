CCTV image released after Long Eaton robbery

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to a man (pictured) in connection with a robbery at a property off Windermere Road, Long Eaton.

The robbery happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 16. An amount of cash was taken.

This man was pictured shortly after in the Co-op on Grassmere Road.

He is described as being white, around 25-years-old, wearing a blue sweatshirt and carrying a large black holdall.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "If you recognise him, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18000498377 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ali Hulme, in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.