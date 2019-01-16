CCTV images released after money is taken from a 64-year-old woman's stolen bank card in Ilkeston

CCTV images have been released after money was withdrawn from a stolen card in Ilkeston which belongs to a 64-year-old woman.

PC Emma Swales is investigating the incident and would like to speak to the man in these images, taken at the Co-op on Heanor Road.

The man police would like to speak to.

The theft happened in November last year at an address in Ilkeston and then money was removed from the woman’s account at various cash machines in the area.

If you think you recognise the man please contact Emma using one of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting the reference number 18000577775:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

The man police would like to speak to.

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org