CCTV VIDEO: Appeal after man punched in face in Long Eaton

Derbyshire Police has released CCTV footage of when a 19-year-old man was punched in the face while queueing to get in to a Long Eaton nightclub.

Officers investigating reports of an assault in Clifford Street have released video footage showing a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Just before 1am on Saturday, April 28 a 19-year-old man was queuing outside Manhattan’s Nightclub when another man tried to push in the queue.

After being challenged the man punched the 19-year-old in the face. He then punched the victim a further two times, causing bruising, swelling and cuts.

PC Leanne Dobinson, said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident, and in particular anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage.

“We are keen to speak with him as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or know the man, should call 101 quoting reference number 18000191252.”

Alternatively, click here to send her a message online.