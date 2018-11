Following the tragic fatal house fire in Ilkeston, Charlie called into East Midland's Ambulance Service's Beechdale office with a box of cakes that he made and decorated.

Charlie wanted to say thank you to the ambulance crews for everything they do.

Six-year-old Riley Jake Jackson was found with serious injuries after a house fire on Shaw Street West on Friday (October 26).



He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly later died.