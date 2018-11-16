Chesterfield motorist is banned from the road after he is caught over the cannabis drug-drive limit

A cannabis-smoking motorist has been banned from the road after he was caught by police over the drug-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 14 how Thomas Mark Allen, 23, of Keswick Drive, at Dunston, Newbold, Chesterfield, was stopped by police on Pennine Way, at Loundsley Green, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was the early hours of the morning of September 5 at 1am and police were on patrol and stopped a BMW.”

Mr Hollett added that police discovered three occupants in the vehicle and they believed the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Allen failed a drugs swipe test and was further tested, according to Mr Hollett, and he registered 3.3 microgrammes of the Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol cannabinoid in his blood when the specified limit is two microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the specified drug-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said police had stopped the BMW during a routine check and the only aggravating feature is that Allen had two passengers.

Magistrates fined Allen £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Allen was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.