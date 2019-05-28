Chip pan fire breaks out at home near Ilkeston

Firefighters were called to reports of a chip pan fire at a home near Ilkeston.

Crews from Long Eaton and Stapleford in Nottinghamshire arrived at the property on Hayworth Road, Sandiacre just after 6pm last night (Monday, May 27).

They used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a safety jet to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt but the property had to be ventilated by firefighters.

