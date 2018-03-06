CHOPS AND ROBBERS: Watch Derbyshire Lidl worker chase suspected thief - before hitting him with PORK LEG

This is the bizarre moment a Derbyshire Lidl worker was captured on camera chasing a suspected shoplifter - before hitting him over the head with a pork leg.

The footage shows the worker trying to grab the suspected thief as he attempted to make his getaway on a bicycle.

The incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon, was captured on a mobile phone.

The worker catches up with the hoodie-wearing cyclist and appears to strike him several times with a leg of pork.

The incident happened outside the supermarket on Nottingham Road, Derby, on Saturday afternoon.

Passerby Keifer Bateman filmed the chase and uploaded the 13-second clip to Facebook on Sunday which has now been seen more than 26,000 times.

Landscape engineer Keifer, 23, of Derby, said: "I was walking across the road when this cyclist came out of nowhere with a shop worker holding onto him.

"I couldn't believe it when the worker swung this big pork leg at him and clonked him on the head.

"It was one of the strangest things I've ever seen but fair play to the shop worker, he wasn't going to let the fella go without a fight.

"I was in the right place at the right time to film it otherwise no one would have believed me.

"The cyclist managed to get away in the end but he'll be sporting some bruises. Those pork legs can be pretty heavy."

A spokesman for Lidl said: "We were very sorry to hear of this matter as we do not condone any behaviour that could be considered inappropriate or offensive.

"We have thorough procedures in place for dealing with shoplifting at our stores and were, therefore, disappointed that these procedures had not been followed on this occasion.

"The man was believed to be a store employee.

"Upon being notified of this incident, we immediately launched a full internal investigation."

Derbyshire Police say they have no record of the incident. A force spokesperson said: "We are struggling to find any details about this but we have contacted police officers in that area."