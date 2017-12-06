Christmas post deadlines - make sure your presents arrive in time

Christmas is approaching fast and the time to send presents is even closer.

The Royal Mail handled 138 million parcels in December alone last year, which is eight million more than it was the previous year.

With that in mind here are the absolute last dates you can send a letter or package and have it arrive in time for Christmas.

Keep in mind that no collections or deliveries happen on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) and Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

UK

Here are the last posting dates for letters and packages to be sent to arrive in time for Christmas.

- Tuesday, December 19, for Second Class deliveries.

- Wednesday, December 20, for Royal Mail Tracked 48 hour and Royal Mail 24 hour and First Class deliveries.

- Thursday, December 21, for Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed and Royal Mail Tracked 24 hour deliveries.

- Friday, December 22, for Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed deliveries.

International

Here are the last dates you can send letter and packages internationally with the Royal Mail.

- Africa and the Middle East - deadline missed.

- Wednesday, December 6, for Asia, Cyprus, Far East and Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia).

- Thursday, December 7, for the Caribbean, Central and South America.

- Saturday, December 9, for Australia, Greece and New Zealand.

- Wednesday, December 13, for Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and Poland.

- Thursday, December 14, for Canada, Finland, Sweden and USA.

- Friday, December 15, for Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.

- Saturday, December 16, for Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg.