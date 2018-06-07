Cigarette droppers prosecuted after not paying Erewash council fines

Erewash residents have been warned again that their money will go up in smoke if they fail to bin cigarette ends after another three litterbugs were hit with court bills up to £378.

The latest trio of prosecutions means a total of 13 people have been taken to court by Erewash Borough Council so far this year in a drive to rid the streets of unsightly cigarette ends – which do not compost down – and other litter.

Councillor Garry Hickton, the council’s lead member for environmental matters, said: “Here we have another three litterbugs who have found themselves with hefty court bills just because they couldn’t be bothered to dispose of the nub ends properly.

“Cigarette ends – and any litter – blights our town centre streets in particular and it is not acceptable.”

He added: “The vast majority of Erewash residents have pride in their town and share our disgust at anyone who leaves litter of any kind for someone else to clean up.

“It costs all taxpayers in terms of the street cleaning we have to do. But be warned litterbugs – this shows we will take action if we see you and you will be seriously out of pocket.”

The three cases were taken to Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court after the smokers were caught offending by the council’s Neighbourhood Wardens and then failed to pay their Fixed Penalty Notice fine.

Nick Teather, 31, of Market Place, Long Eaton, and Colin Chapman, 59, of Castle Marina Road, Nottingham, were both found guilty of dropping a cigarette end and leaving it on the pavement on Market Place, Long Eaton.

Lara West, 23, of Braefell Close, West Bridgford, was found guilty of dropping her cigarette end and leaving it on the pavement on High Street, Long Eaton.

All three offenders must now pay a £220 fine, a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £127.50 – meaning each of them are now £377.50 out of pocket.

All three offenders were dealt with under the court’s Single Justice Procedure, where the defendant either pleads guilty or they do not respond to court papers.

The council is asking the public to help the crackdown on environmental crime by reporting offenders and supplying information to the confidential PRIDE-line number 0115 850383 or by email to prideline@erewash.gov.uk.

PRIDE-line is a 24-hour answerphone service which allows residents to report offences and offenders without the need to speak to a member of staff, under no requirement to leave their own personal details.

To speak to a member of staff, call 0115 9072244 during office hours.