COMMENT: Derbyshire County Council takes wrong direction on rural transport

Derbyshire County Council is about to reshape our rural communities. The Cabinet is deciding what public transport to fund in rural areas, but they are proposing to do it very badly.

Cuts in bus services should be a real worry for almost everyone in a rural area. With a hospital visit by taxi often exceeding £50, rural living doesn’t make sense without a car or a decent bus service. To decide where you will be OK to live in future years, you need a long-term expectation of what public transport there will be.

The county council’s plan is to see how much transport they can get for a fixed amount of money - an amount which is much less than they spend at present. That may mean big cuts in some or all areas – and it will almost certainly mean that the level of service will continue to decline as ever-tighter budgets result in less money being allocated to transport in future years.

But dependable public transport is not a “nice to have” that can be adjusted to make the budget work. It is a statutory requirement for county councils to make sure that there is “appropriate“ transport available: where the market doesn’t provide it, then they are required to fund its provision. Legal rules insist that this is a core service that must be provided.

Adult care is also a statutory service. We don’t see Derbyshire County Council (DCC) setting a cash sum for care and then working out that this means that some people will get a ten-minute visit every three days. Instead, there is a set provision that DCC has to procure – and the cost is one of the first claims on the council budget. Why are DCC sound on adult care but ready to try and duck out of their duty on public transport?

For any statutory service, planning has to start with a clear statement of the minimum provision that people should expect. For transport, that would define which sorts of journey DCC classes as appropriate for everyone to expect. For example, the ability to get to a hospital appointment at say £10 or less (and taking no more than two hours) each way. And a weekly shopping trip. Perhaps the ability to get to a Further Education college for the full academic day. Others may have different ideas: DCC would decide the “appropriate” level of basic provision – and this would be something that people could rely upon over many years.

DCC would then set about working out where they needed to procure transport to supplement the services provided by the commercial bus sector. And they’d buy that transport as efficiently as possible.

A proper review of rural transport is a great idea. But this pragmatic DCC plan is not the way forward. We need the council to take their responsibilities seriously and tell the rural population of Derbyshire what level of transport they consider “appropriate” for now and the future.