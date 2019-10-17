Concern growing for missing Ilkeston woman

Police said their concern is growing for a missing Ilkeston woman.

Kayleigh Johnson who is 30-years-old was last seen on Wednesday, October 16 at midday.

Kayleigh Johnson.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with straight, shoulder length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing red trainers, black leggings and a pink hooded top.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone that sees Kayleigh or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact us using the following methods quoting incident number 1394 of 16 October."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.