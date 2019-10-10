Concerns grow for missing Stapleford teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Stapleford.

Stefan Townsend, 17, was reported missing from the area at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Stefan is described as white, of stocky build and around 6ft tall.

He is described as having short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 452 of October 10.

