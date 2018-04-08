Coronation Street thrills players on visit to Ilkeston bingo hall

An Ilkeston bingo hall enjoyed a full house as one of the stars of Coronation Street dropped in to call the numbers.

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully on the ITV soap, visited Beacon Bingo on South Street on Saturday, March 31.

The event saw the star greet guests, pose for photos, sign autographs and play a few games of bingo with regular customers and fans of the programme.

Beacon Bingo manager Andrew Collier said: “An opportunity like this was too good to miss. It was fantastic to have Anthony in our bingo hall. Everyone was in such good mood and really had a great time all evening.

“The event was a huge success and we were delighted to see both regular and new customers having such a good time. All of which clearly shows if you want the most exciting bingo experience in Ilkeston, Beacon Bingo is the place to come.”

Born and bred in Greater Manchester, Anthony first appeared on television in Queer as Folk and Absolutely Fabulous.

He made his Coronation Street debut in 2003 for one episode, before returning full time in 2004 and winning a National Television Award the following year.

Anthony has also starred on popular reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, in 2011, competed on the 2018 reboot of Dancing On Ice and the talent contest Soapstar Superstar, as well as hosting his own ITV chat show from 2007-08.

He said: “The atmosphere was great and I loved meeting so many Beacon Bingo customers, all of whom were in high spirits.”

Beacon Bingo is part of the Praesepe group of companies, one of Europe’s largest gaming organisations operating nine bingo clubs, 164 adult gaming centres and five seaside family entertainment centres as well as Beacon Online.

The Beacon Ritz in Ilkeston prides itself on its traditional style.

Andrew said: “We have a reputation of being a local, warm and friendly bingo club ready to welcome you into our family atmosphere where everyone knows your name and makes you feel like you belong.”

The hall hosts a range of different bingo games, seven days a week.

For times and prices, see beaconbingo.com.