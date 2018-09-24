Corrie star ‘Tyrone’ checks in to help celebrate launch of new Ilkeston travel agent

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall swapped the cobbles for Ilkeston when he helped officially open a new travel agent in the town on Saturday.

Alan, who plays much-loved character Tyrone Dobbs, joined colleagues, residents and the mayor of Erewash Chris Corbett for the launch of the new Midcounties Co-operative Travel branch.

Corrie fans flocked to the Bath Street branch to see Alan, who spent time talking with visitors and posing for photos.

Natalie Turner, head of Branches at the Midcounties Co-operative Travel, said: “It was great that Alan joined our celebrations in Ilkeston.

“It was the perfect way to open our new branch, and we were delighted to see so many members of the community come along to celebrate the opening.”

Many of the staff previously worked at the Ilkeston Co-operative travel agency prior to its closure in 2013.

Sally Chilton, Ilkeston branch manager, said: “Alan put a smile on lots of faces. He has long been a supporter of Co-operative values, and he helped us to make the event a massive success.

“It was the perfect way to start our journey in Ilkeston, and we can’t wait to continue working closely with the local community in the coming weeks, months, and years.”