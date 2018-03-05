Crash motorcyclist who suffered horrific injuries is spared from jail for dangerous driving

A motorcyclist who broke his back and neck in a crash has narrowly been spared from jail after causing the collision.

Derby Crown Court, sitting at Derby magistrates’ court, recently heard how Roger Brooks, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, had not been wearing a helmet and suffered such severe facial fractures his face “looked like a smashed mirror”.

Brooks, now 21, had “raced” across a junction in Shirebrook, past a give way sign, and ploughed into a car injuring the driver, according to the court.

The result left him with a broken spine and neck and paralysis of his neck and he still needs to be fed through a tube into his stomach.

The court was told Brooks was in hospital for months and he has no recollection of the collision.

Recorder Graham Huston sentenced Brooks to eight-months of custody suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He told Brooks: “Having seen the CCTV, this was truly a horrendous incident. You raced across the junction at speed without any attempt to see if anyone was there.

“You smashed into the side of a car and, as a consequence of your dangerous driving, that driver suffered whiplash, a stomach injury and had to take time off work.

“I have also heard she is now an anxious driver because of what happened. You did not give the first consideration for those around you.

“I accept that you have challenges of your own and the injuries you suffered will remain with you for the rest of your life.

“It was described how your face looked like a smashed mirror and I have been told that you will continue to need help on a daily basis.”

Mark Watson, prosecuting, said the incident took place on Central Drive, Shirebrook, at around 3pm, on September 6, 2016.

He said there were teenagers on the pavement when Brooks, who had no head protection, rode straight over a crossroads without looking.

Mr Watson said it was on the return attempt to do the same manoeuvre that the crash happened.

He said: “It is difficult to estimate a speed but he was going at some pace.

“He rebounded off the side of the car and ended up lying prone in the middle of the road.

“He was taken to hospital in a very serious condition and it was not until the January that police were able to interview him.

“When they did, he said he had no recollection at all of the incident.”

Lauren Fisher, defending, said Brooks’s face “had to be put back in place with meshing” so severe were his injuries.

She added: “All the bones were smashed, it was described as like when a mirror has smashed.

“He had fractures in his back, his neck and suffered a bleed to the brain. He still requires to be fed through a tube to his stomach.”

Brooks was also disqualified from driving for three years.