Firefighters brought a building fire in Stapleford under control this afternoon.

Crews rushed to the blaze - which was caused by an attended bonfire which spread to the building on Bessell Lane - at around 1.30pm

Firefighters battled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Stapleford fire station said: "The crews are now washing their kit as the fire involved asbestos but there is no wider risk to the public."

