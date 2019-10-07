A careless Derbyshire motorist gets a community order after causing the death of a pedestrian

A motorist has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving after he was involved in a collision with an elderly pedestrian.

Nottingham Crown Court heard during a trial, last week, how driver Arran Pickering, 27, of Cressy Road, Alfreton, was in a collision on Alfreton Road, at Codnor, with 79-year-old pedestrian Keith Shelton who was crossing the road.

Chris Jeyes, prosecuting, told the trial Pickering had driven without taking appropriate care on November 30, 2017, and that led to the death of Mr Shelton who died from related injuries on December 31, 2017.

Mr Jeyes explained Pickering had finished work at Henshaws Electrical, at Codnor, and Mr Shelton had just got off a bus being driven by his wife at about 4.30pm, on November 30, 2017, near to the Poet and Castle pub.

He added that Pickering had taken the A6007 to the A610 in his BMW 330i Coupe in order to turn right to Alfreton Road.

Mr Jeyes said: “Tragically, when Mr Shelton was crossing the road he was struck by Mr Pickering’s car and he was thrown some distance.”

People came to Mr Shelton’s help and Pickering stopped and an ambulance attended the scene and alerted police, according to Mr Jeyes.

Mr Jeyes said father-of-four Mr Shelton, of Codnor, developed pneumonia and organ failure in hospital and died from multiple traumatic injuries from the collision.

Pickering, told police he had accelerated out of the junction at about 20mph but by the time he had noticed Mr Shelton the pensioner was in front of his car.

Mr Jeyes said the collision had happened during a cold, wet and dark afternoon but there were street lights.

Police Constable Chris Milnes also told the court that when he arrived at the scene it was snowing which affected visibility.

The officer confirmed Pickering passed a drink-drive breathalyser test and the defendant had been told that speed had not been an issue and his car keys had been returned to him.

Pickering had pleaded not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention but a jury found him guilty.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 12 months.