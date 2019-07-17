A Derbyshire thief has been warned he could go to jail if he reoffends

A thief who failed to comply with a community order has now been given a suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Dale Wright, 38, of Garrett Green, Danesmoor, near Clay Cross, had been given a community order after he was caught stealing clothing and toys which had been delivered to a British Heart Foundation charity shop.

Wright admitted failing to comply with his community order by failing to attend with his probation officer. Magistrates revoked Wright’s community order and re-sentenced him to four weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £60 costs.