A drug-addict shoplifter has been put on a curfew after he stole a trolley of goods from Tesco

A shoplifter with a drug addiction has been given a community order with a curfew after he stole nearly £500 of goods from a supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, Thursday, May 23, how Jason Craig Smith, 46, of Southgate Way, at Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.

A shoplifter who struck at Tesco Extra, in Chesterfield, has been placed on a curfew.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing that Smith was seen on CCTV putting high value items including spirits into a trolley and leaving without paying.

She added: “He said he was selecting items to sell on to fund his drug addiction.”

Smith pleaded guilty to the theft from April 16 which had involved £496.96 worth of goods which were recovered.

Mrs Allsop added that Smith has an “unenviable record for dishonesty”.

Smith was sentenced today, May 23, to a 12 month community order with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to complete a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Smith was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.