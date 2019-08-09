A thief on a bicycle was captured on camera stealing hanging baskets for his poorly mother’s birthday.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 7 how Matthew Rodney Boll, 47, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, took two baskets from outside the Lidl store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, before returning and stealing a third.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said a member of staff had been outside before starting work and saw Boll on a bicycle taking two baskets and riding away with them on his handle bars.

Mr Cooper added that Boll was also seen handing the baskets to a man and coming back and taking another basket and despite being challenged he continued riding away.

The member of staff took a photograph of Boll, according to Mr Cooper, and he was identified and told police he had made an error of judgement.

He told police he had wanted to get a birthday present for his mother who had been supporting him which is why he had stolen two of the three baskets.

Mr Cooper added that Boll stole a third basket after he had seen a man he had previously had dealings with and he had decided to steal the third basket for him.

Boll, who has 53 theft and kindred offences to his name, pleaded guilty to stealing three hanging baskets after the incident on June 15.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent police had contacted Boll and he handed himself in.

She added that prior to this offence Boll had been making an effort to make sure he would not come back before the courts again but he now feels he has let himself down.

Ms Sargent said he has been doing a bit of gardening work and is working to overcome a drug addiction and he had taken baskets for his mother who is ill.

Magistrates sentenced Boll to a 12 month conditional discharge and he was ordered to pay £17.97 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.