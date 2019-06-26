Appeal after men threaten Sandiacre shop staff and escape with cash

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a store in Sandiacre.

It happened at Select Convenience store in Stanton Road on Monday evening at about 9.45pm.

Two men are reported to have entered the store, threatened staff and demanded money, Derbyshire police said.

The men took a 'quantity of cash' before leaving the shop and turning left into Spencer Avenue towards Doncaster Avenue recreation ground.

The robbers are described as follows:

Robber 1 – a white man, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, dark-coloured jeans, grey and white trainers, blue gloves and carrying a small dark-coloured man bag.

Robber 2 – a man, wearing a dark-coloured padded jacket with hood up, face covered, dark-coloured baseball cap and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms, trainers and gloves.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, should call Derbyshire police on 101 using reference 19*327149.