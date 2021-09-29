The incident occurred close to Swan Lake, near Ilkeston, at around 10.10pm on Thursday, September 9.

A woman in her 20s was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man on Derby Road, who appeared from the Nutbrook Trail.

The woman managed to fight the man off and run away.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Derbyshire police say officers have been following several lines of enquiry since the incident and are re-appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage between High Lane East and the Ilkeston Bowl bowling alley between 9.30pm on the Thursday and 1.30am the following day.

Inspector Ed Browne, who leads the policing team in Ilkeston, said: “Over recent weeks detectives have been following a number of lines of enquiry into this incident.

“Understandably the incident has caused concern in the community and there have been regular patrols conducted since it took place.

“I would urge anyone with any information, in particular those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward in confidence.”

Speaking previously, inspector Browne noted that police believed the sexual assault to be an “isolated incident”.

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary in confidence by calling 101 or by filling out their website’s contact form, and including reference 21*525259.

You can also message the force on Facebook or Twitter.