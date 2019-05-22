Appeal to find man after bike theft in Borrowash

Officers investigating the theft of a mountain bike from a garden in Borrowash have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The bike, a Voodoo Bantu, was stolen from rear garden of a house in Derby Road, on Friday, April 19.

The man police would like to speak to.

The following day it was sold to a pawn brokers in High Street, Long Eaton by someone who gave false details.

It has since been recovered from the brokers by police.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to identify the man pictured, as he may have information that will help with our enquiries. If you know who he is, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000199516 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Karim, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.