Nottinghamshire Police have launched an appeal to trace 'distinctive' military items stolen from Long Eaton.

Two military medals, and two bottles of regimental port were stolen during a burglary from a house in Bennett Street.

The two military medals stolen

The burglary took place between 5.30pm on Saturday, March 9 and 12.15pm on Sunday, March 10.

If you have any information about the items, please call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 19000121707 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Martin Carter.

A bottle of port that was stolen