Armed Derbyshire man chased neighbour with a hockey stick after a dispute over a potted plant

An armed man chased a neighbour through a Derbyshire town centre while wielding a hockey stick after an on-going dispute about potted plants.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 14 how Abdel-aal Ali Mohammed-Ali, 54, of Market Place, Buxton, admitted using threatening behaviour after he pursued the neighbour across Market Place while waving a hockey stick in the air.

Market Place. Buxton.

Prosecuting solicitor Mark Fielding said: “There was background between the two of them. It appears the most recent background was on the day of the incident.

“There had been a confrontation between the two over a potted plant.”

Mr Fielding added that the complainant went to Sainsbury’s and was returning home at 11.30am across Buxton Market Place when the defendant ran towards him with a hockey stick in the air as if he was going for him.

The complainant stated the defendant had been shouting and making threats and he said he had been extremely frightened during the incident which was captured on CCTV footage.

In a victim statement, the complainant added that he suffers with anxiety after he had once been stabbed in the face by someone else in a separate incident and he stated he has post-traumatic stress disorder and the latest incident had heightened his anxiety.

The complainant, who lives in the same flats as Mohammed-Ali, also claimed that all he had done was ask the defendant to stay away from his stairwell and plants.

Former University security officer Mohammed-Ali pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on September 21, 2018.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Mohammed-Ali has mental health issues and he had felt threatened and had claimed that he had been assaulted by the complainant and had acted in self defence but he went too far.

Mr Riley also added that the complainant had referred to his neighbour as “Ali Bongo” in a police statement because he thought he was “crackers” and he had told the defendant not to come up his stairs and not to go near his plants.

But Mohammed-Ali claims he has suffered abuse from his neighbour, according to Mr Riley, with sexual comments and cultural and racist references and a witness said they had heard the complainant making provocative, howling noises.

Mr Riley added: “Mr Ali says he has suffered harassment and abuse of the vilest nature.”

The court heard that the complainant is a keen horticulturist and according to Mr Riley he grows a lot of things which allegedly obscure views at the flats.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on June 25.