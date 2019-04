Police were called to a domestic incident in Derbyshire last night involving a man making threats with a knife.

Amber Valley Response Unit were called to Langley Mill to a report of a man 'threatening with a knife'.

A man was arrested in Langley Mill last night.

With the help of Derbyshire Constabulary Armed Response Unit, the man was located and no longer had the weapon on him.

"He was subsequently arrested and was brought to a safe conclusion," a spokesperson for Amber Valley Response Unit said.