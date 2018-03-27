Armed robbery at Long Eaton hairdressers

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a hairdressers.

At around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday March 26), a man walked into The Green Hairdressing Salon on Nottingham Road in Long Eaton and produced a knife.

He demanded cash from the till and stole money before walking off along Conway Street.

No-one was injured.

The robber is described as white, slim, about 5ft 5ins tall and in his mid-20s. He wore a royal blue hooded top with the hood up.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Dan Burns on 101, quoting reference 18000137775 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.