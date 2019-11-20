Arrest made after 'stolen' car hits another car then overturns in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested after a crash in Derbyshire.

A car overturned on Draycott Road, Long Eaton at 2.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19) after it hit a stationary car. The driver was taken to hospital.

This pic was tweeted by @DerbyshireRPU.

The 43-year-old was later discharged and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Police are investigating an allegation that the car, a Toyota Corolla, had been stolen from Rose Hill Street, Normanton earlier in the day while the owner was defrosting it.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting reference 19*619205.

