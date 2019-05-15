Banned driver has car seized after 'lane hogging' on M1 in Derbyshire

An uninsured and banned driver had his car seized when he failed to move over for police on the M1 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Roads Police said the vehicle caught their attention when it was 'sat lane hogging for ages' and would not move out of the way for them on the M1 southbound between junction 28 and 27.

Officers stopped the car and found the driver was banned and not insured.

The car was seized.

"By the time he’s walked home to London it will be time to set off again back to Derbyshire for his court appearance," Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted.