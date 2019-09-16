Bereaved woman assaulted police during the second anniversary of the death of a former partner

A bereaved alcohol-fuelled woman has been fined after she assaulted two police officers during the second anniversary of the death of her former partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Chloe Jenkins, 24, of Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was approached by police investigating a road traffic collision at Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, but she refused to stay with an officer and pushed her in the chest before pushing another officer nearby.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Around half-past-midnight police were investigating a road traffic collision whereby a vehicle had collided with a railway bridge.

“A member of the public gave a description of a male and a female in the vicinity and officers saw her boyfriend matching the description and she was with him and as an officer approached he ran off.

“One officer went after him and one stayed with her.”

However, Mrs Allsop added that Jenkins walked off towards an alleyway and refused to come back and swore before she shoved the female officer in the chest with two hands.

Jenkins continued to walk away, according to Mrs Allsop, and when she came across a male officer dealing with her boyfriend she began shouting and swearing and shoved this officer in a similar way.

The defendant told police she had consumed quite a lot of alcohol and that she had little memory of what had happened.

However, Jenkins, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating after the incident on August 25, at Chigwell Way, Barrow Hill.

Defence solicitor Ian Boddy said her former partner had been found by police hanging himself during August two years ago and he died after his life support system was switched off at hospital.

Mr Boddy added: “This was the anniversary of that and she went out with others who equally knew him to support one another and in the course of that they consumed alcohol and it helped with the emotional feelings that were going on.”

Jenkins expressed remorse for her behaviour, according to Mr Boddy, and she accepted the officers’ version of events because she had struggled to recall what had happened.

Mr Boddy said Jenkins has spoken with a community support worker and she is pursuing grievance counselling and regrets her behaviour.

Magistrates fined the defendant £160 and ordered her to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.